Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.63.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATEC. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Alphatec from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target (down from $9.50) on shares of Alphatec in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

In other news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $248,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 794,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,160,847. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Sponsel purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.51 per share, for a total transaction of $49,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,000 shares of company stock worth $428,500. Insiders own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Alphatec by 467.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,670 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Alphatec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Alphatec by 334.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,836 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphatec by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 40.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ATEC traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.09. The company had a trading volume of 642,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphatec has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $7.93. The firm has a market cap of $248.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.94.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.11). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 154.10% and a negative net margin of 50.25%. The company had revenue of $32.35 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphatec will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

