Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.80.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALTR. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Guggenheim lowered Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

In related news, CFO Howard N. Morof sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $139,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Christ Revocable Trust sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $3,060,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,498 shares of company stock valued at $3,354,477. Insiders own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 3,846.4% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the software’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the software’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,894 shares of the software’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,463 shares of the software’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALTR traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.81. 214,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,868. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.56 and a 200-day moving average of $33.60. Altair Engineering has a one year low of $23.04 and a one year high of $43.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -261.91 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $123.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.35 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altair Engineering will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

