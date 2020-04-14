Analysts Expect Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (NYSE:TGS) to Announce $0.03 EPS

Shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (NYSE:TGS) have received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. Transportadora de Gas del Sur’s rating score has improved by 40% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $4.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.03 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Transportadora de Gas del Sur an industry rank of 151 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Transportadora de Gas del Sur alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TGS shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marathon Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter worth $1,793,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the fourth quarter valued at $310,000. VR Advisory Services Ltd lifted its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 627,864 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after acquiring an additional 23,269 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,874,729 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,441,000 after acquiring an additional 666,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,177 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 73,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $4.52. 371,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,488. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.91 million, a P/E ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.63. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $16.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.42.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 6th. The energy company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.28. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The business had revenue of $216.65 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquids Production and Commercialization, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

Further Reading: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Transportadora de Gas del Sur (TGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.