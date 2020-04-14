Analysts Set $18.00 Target Price for Tribune Publishing Co (NASDAQ:TPCO)

Shares of Tribune Publishing Co (NASDAQ:TPCO) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $18.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Tribune Publishing an industry rank of 133 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms have weighed in on TPCO. BidaskClub downgraded Tribune Publishing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tribune Publishing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised Tribune Publishing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Tribune Publishing in a research note on Thursday, March 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPCO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.13. The company had a trading volume of 219,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,005. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $301.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 1.69. Tribune Publishing has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $13.86.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tribune Publishing had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $252.27 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Tribune Publishing will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.30%. Tribune Publishing’s dividend payout ratio is currently -270.27%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tribune Publishing by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 825,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after acquiring an additional 22,927 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tribune Publishing by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,734,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Tribune Publishing by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 140,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 18,302 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tribune Publishing by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Tribune Publishing in the 3rd quarter valued at $820,000. Institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

About Tribune Publishing

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers; weekly newspapers; and digital platforms, such as Websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile Websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' Web presence for small to medium size businesses.

