Analysts Set Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) Target Price at $51.00

Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PHG. ValuEngine raised Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHG. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 40.5% in the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 29,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 8,492 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 924.4% in the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 37,900 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 63.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 70.5% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PHG traded down $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $40.90. 754,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,080. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $30.50 and a 52 week high of $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.89.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 6.00%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be given a $0.9356 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. Koninklijke Philips’s payout ratio is currently 36.28%.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.