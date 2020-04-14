ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH (NASDAQ:ANDA) Stock Price Down 0.4%

ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH (NASDAQ:ANDA) shares fell 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.09 and last traded at $10.09, 8,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 81% from the average session volume of 42,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average is $10.07.

Get ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH (NASDAQ:ANDA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 0.12% of ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH at the end of the most recent quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Andina Acquisition Corp. III intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Bogotá, Colombia.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.