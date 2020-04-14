BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.29.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BRBR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Consumer Edge started coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.

Shares of NYSE BRBR traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.23. The company had a trading volume of 667,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,109. BellRing Brands has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $24.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.97.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.02 million. Research analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,368,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,342,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,796,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands.

