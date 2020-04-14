Bionik Laboratories (OTCMKTS:BNKL) Shares Up 6.1%

Shares of Bionik Laboratories Corp (OTCMKTS:BNKL) traded up 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.75, 1,007 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 41% from the average session volume of 1,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bionik Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of -0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.86.

Bionik Laboratories (OTCMKTS:BNKL) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter. Bionik Laboratories had a negative net margin of 476.69% and a negative return on equity of 41.62%.

Bionik Laboratories Corp., a robotics company, focuses on providing rehabilitation and mobility solutions to individuals with neurological and mobility challenges from hospital to home. The company specializes in designing, developing, and commercializing physical rehabilitation technologies, prosthetics, and assisted robotic products.

