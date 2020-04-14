Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2020

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.25.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BXMT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $39.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

NYSE:BXMT traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.19. 2,657,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,273,739. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $12.67 and a twelve month high of $40.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.27 and a 200 day moving average of $34.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $109.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.10 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 39.60%. Analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.69%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.81%.

In related news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total transaction of $27,665.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,352,757.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,733 shares of company stock worth $114,947 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blackstone Group Inc lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 5,740,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,650,000 after buying an additional 234,331 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,670,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,290,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,025,000 after purchasing an additional 64,749 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,052,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,165,000 after purchasing an additional 117,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 904,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,651,000 after purchasing an additional 33,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Further Reading: Why is insider trading harmful?

Analyst Recommendations for Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT)

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit