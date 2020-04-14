Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.25.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BXMT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $39.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

NYSE:BXMT traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.19. 2,657,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,273,739. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $12.67 and a twelve month high of $40.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.27 and a 200 day moving average of $34.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $109.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.10 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 39.60%. Analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.69%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.81%.

In related news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total transaction of $27,665.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,352,757.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,733 shares of company stock worth $114,947 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blackstone Group Inc lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 5,740,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,650,000 after buying an additional 234,331 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,670,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,290,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,025,000 after purchasing an additional 64,749 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,052,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,165,000 after purchasing an additional 117,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 904,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,651,000 after purchasing an additional 33,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

