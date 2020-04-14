BRA& JHHL/PAR VTG FPD 0.25 (LON:BMTO) Shares Down 17.2%

BRA& JHHL/PAR VTG FPD 0.25 (LON:BMTO) shares traded down 17.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,010 ($13.29) and last traded at GBX 1,200 ($15.79), 615 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,450 ($19.07).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.96, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,567 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,587. The company has a market cap of $7.20 million and a PE ratio of 8.23.

BRA& JHHL/PAR VTG FPD 0.25 Company Profile (LON:BMTO)

T.F. & J.H. Braime (Holdings) P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, distributes bulk material handling components and monitoring equipment. It also manufactures and sells deep drawn metal presswork. The company has operations in the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, Australia, and Asia.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for BRA& JHHL/PAR VTG FPD 0.25 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRA& JHHL/PAR VTG FPD 0.25 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.