Brokerages Anticipate Avnet (NYSE:AVT) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Analysts expect that Avnet (NYSE:AVT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avnet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.43. Avnet posted earnings per share of $1.09 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 69.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Avnet will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $2.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Avnet.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Avnet’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Avnet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Cross Research downgraded shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.83.

Avnet stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.01. The stock had a trading volume of 830,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,748. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.24. Avnet has a 52 week low of $17.85 and a 52 week high of $49.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

