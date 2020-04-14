Brokerages Anticipate New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) to Announce $0.34 EPS

Equities research analysts expect New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) to announce $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for New Mountain Finance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.35. New Mountain Finance also reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will report full year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for New Mountain Finance.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $73.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.81 million. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 40.71%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on New Mountain Finance from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. National Securities raised New Mountain Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of New Mountain Finance from $14.50 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.65.

Shares of NYSE NMFC traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.66. 1,664,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262,407. New Mountain Finance has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $14.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.60 million, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.09%.

In other news, insider James Stone purchased 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.02 per share, for a total transaction of $41,664.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Adam Weinstein acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $348,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 193,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,321.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 64,550 shares of company stock worth $692,921. 9.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monument Capital Management grew its position in New Mountain Finance by 20.3% in the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 113,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 19,139 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in New Mountain Finance by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 10,564 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 98,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in New Mountain Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,085,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

