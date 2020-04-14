Brokerages Expect Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.94 Billion

Brokerages expect that Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) will post $1.94 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Expeditors International of Washington’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.01 billion and the lowest is $1.86 billion. Expeditors International of Washington posted sales of $2.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will report full year sales of $8.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.37 billion to $8.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.35 billion to $8.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Expeditors International of Washington.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 27.53%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXPD. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.60.

In related news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $66,865.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,327.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 3,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $274,318.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,779,784.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2,806.3% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2,911.1% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXPD stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.62. 2,113,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,884,504. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.79. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12 month low of $52.55 and a 12 month high of $81.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

See Also: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.