Brokerages Set Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILA) Target Price at $21.17

Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.17.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

In other Liberty Latin America news, Director Paul A. Gould bought 10,000 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.01 per share, for a total transaction of $150,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 106,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,598,249.79. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Balan Nair bought 9,500 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.49 per share, with a total value of $99,655.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 220,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,311,723.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter worth $9,295,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter worth $6,012,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 557,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,751,000 after buying an additional 21,222 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 441.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 17,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 14,115 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 202,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after buying an additional 26,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LILA traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $11.50. 326,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,672. Liberty Latin America has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $21.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.04 and a 200 day moving average of $16.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -25.56 and a beta of 1.81.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $974.60 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Liberty Latin America will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

