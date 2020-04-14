Brokerages Set Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) Target Price at $64.83

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.83.

Several equities analysts have commented on RHP shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,065,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,041. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $91.57.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $446.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.74 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,009,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,052,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,218,000 after buying an additional 83,889 shares during the period. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 955,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,816,000 after buying an additional 159,302 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 286.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 907,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,680,000 after buying an additional 672,711 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 892,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,327,000 after buying an additional 61,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

