Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) Trading Up 7.4%

Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN) was up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$41.67 and last traded at C$41.38, approximately 94,589 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 72,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$38.53.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$41.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$51.15.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

