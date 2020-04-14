Cadence Minerals (LON:KDNC) Stock Price Up 73.8%

Cadence Minerals PLC (LON:KDNC)’s stock price rose 73.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 7.35 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 5.65 ($0.07), approximately 6,115,137 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 14,580,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.25 ($0.04).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $6.11 million and a P/E ratio of -0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3.79 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 6.43.

Cadence Minerals Company Profile (LON:KDNC)

Cadence Minerals Plc identifies, invests in, and develops lithium and rare earth assets. It is also exploring for iron ore and other mining related opportunities. The company was formerly known as Rare Earth Minerals plc and changed its name to Cadence Minerals Plc in March 2017. Cadence Minerals Plc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

