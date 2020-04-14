Carrier Global (NASDAQ:CARR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Carrier Global (NASDAQ:CARR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.25.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CARR shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of CARR traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.87. 22,349,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,241,494. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25.

About Carrier Global

There is no company description available for Carrier Global Corp.

