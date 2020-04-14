Cathay International (LON:CTI) Shares Down 24.2%

Cathay International Holdings Ltd (LON:CTI)’s stock price traded down 24.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.98 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 1.50 ($0.02), 12,123 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 57% from the average session volume of 28,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.98 ($0.03).

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.73, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 million and a PE ratio of -0.28.

About Cathay International (LON:CTI)

Cathay International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, invests and operates in the healthcare sector in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Lansen, Haizi, Natural Dailyhealth, Botai, and Hotel Operations. The Lansen segment manufactures, markets, and sells pharmaceuticals, cosmeceutical products, plant extracts, and healthcare products.

