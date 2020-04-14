Chelverton Growth Trust (LON:CGW) Shares Down 5.5%

Chelverton Growth Trust plc (LON:CGW) shares fell 5.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 32.80 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 31 ($0.41), 6,097 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 56% from the average session volume of 3,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.80 ($0.43).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 34.26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 37.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 million and a PE ratio of -0.99.

About Chelverton Growth Trust (LON:CGW)

Chelverton Growth Trust PLC is an investment trust. The Company’s objective is to provide capital growth through investment in companies listed on the official list and traded on the Alternative Investment Market with a market capitalization at the time of investment of up to 50 million pounds. The Company invests in securities of publicly quoted the United Kingdom companies, though it may invest in unquoted securities.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Chelverton Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chelverton Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.