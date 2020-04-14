Chrono.tech 24 Hour Volume Hits $20,128.00 (TIME)

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. In the last week, Chrono.tech has traded down 19.8% against the US dollar. One Chrono.tech token can currently be bought for $0.70 or 0.00010203 BTC on major exchanges. Chrono.tech has a total market cap of $499,673.45 and approximately $20,128.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00055513 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000730 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $299.75 or 0.04346403 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00067760 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00038245 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014499 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005500 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003417 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008863 BTC.

Chrono.tech Profile

TIME is a token. It was first traded on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 tokens. The official message board for Chrono.tech is blog.chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews . Chrono.tech’s official website is chrono.tech

Chrono.tech Token Trading

Chrono.tech can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chrono.tech should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chrono.tech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

