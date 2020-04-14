CLARIANT AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Stock Price Up 0.4%

CLARIANT AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:CLZNY)’s stock price rose 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.33 and last traded at $19.33, approximately 5,087 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 274% from the average daily volume of 1,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.25.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of CLARIANT AG/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.69.

Clariant AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates in four segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources, and Plastics & Coatings. The company offers flame retardants, performance additives, and advanced surface solutions for use in plastics, coatings, inks, and other applications; and catalysts for the petrochemical and refining, synthesis gas, chemical, emissions control, specialty zeolites and zeolite-based, and custom catalyst markets.

