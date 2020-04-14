CloakCoin 1-Day Volume Tops $16,757.00 (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $623,250.46 and $16,757.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CloakCoin has traded 25.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001665 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and Bitbns.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CloakCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007513 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004145 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00001144 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00044586 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,428,602 coins. CloakCoin’s official message board is forum.cloakcoin.com . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

CloakCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, YoBit, Bitbns, Mercatox, LiteBit.eu, Livecoin, Binance, Cryptopia and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CloakCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CloakCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.