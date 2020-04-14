Corsa Coal (CVE:CSO) Shares Down 100%

Corsa Coal Corp (CVE:CSO)’s share price traded down 100% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, 7,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 69% from the average session volume of 22,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$428,575.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.32. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 million and a PE ratio of -4.33.

About Corsa Coal (CVE:CSO)

Corsa Coal Corp. engages in mining, processing, and selling metallurgical coal; and exploring, acquiring, and developing resource properties. The company produces and sells a metallurgical coal used for the production of coke from its mines in the Northern Appalachia coal region of the United States.

