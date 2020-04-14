Cryptaur Market Capitalization Achieves $1.40 Million (CPT)

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 14th. Cryptaur has a total market cap of $1.40 million and $20,661.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cryptaur has traded down 14.7% against the dollar. One Cryptaur token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, HitBTC and CoinBene.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00055496 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000729 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $301.72 or 0.04365974 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00067768 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00038204 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014450 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005496 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008751 BTC.

Cryptaur Profile

CPT is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,236,727,157 tokens. The official message board for Cryptaur is medium.com/@cryptaur . Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptaur’s official website is cryptaur.com

Buying and Selling Cryptaur

Cryptaur can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinBene and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptaur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

