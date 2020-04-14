DELHI BK CORP/SH (OTCMKTS:DWNX) Shares Down 0.3%

DELHI BK CORP/SH (OTCMKTS:DWNX) fell 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.00 and last traded at $33.50, 2,916 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 86% from the average session volume of 1,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.60.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.00.

About DELHI BK CORP/SH (OTCMKTS:DWNX)

Delhi Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Delaware National Bank of Delhi that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individual and small business customers in Delaware County, New York. Its deposit products comprise personal and business checking, NOW, health savings, club, money market, individual retirement, and savings accounts; demand deposits; investment certificates; fixed-rate certificates of deposit; and ATM and debit cards.

