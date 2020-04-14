Desert Gold Ventures (CVE:DAU) Stock Price Down 5%

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2020

Desert Gold Ventures Inc (CVE:DAU)’s stock price traded down 5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.10, 141,215 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 18% from the average session volume of 119,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 466.61, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.12.

Desert Gold Ventures Company Profile (CVE:DAU)

Desert Gold Ventures Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. The company explores for gold ores. It holds a 100% interest in the Byumba exploration permit that covers an area of approximately 90,119 hectares, which is located to the north of the capital city of Kigali, Rwanda.

