Dollarama Inc (DOL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on May 8th

Dollarama Inc (TSE:DOL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 16th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share on Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th.

TSE:DOL traded up C$0.94 on Tuesday, reaching C$42.45. 240,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,079,126. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31. Dollarama has a 12 month low of C$34.70 and a 12 month high of C$52.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$39.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$44.15.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOL. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$56.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Dollarama from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$53.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollarama presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$46.30.

In other news, Director John Assaly sold 2,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.90, for a total value of C$114,716.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$352,573.04. Also, Director John Huw Thomas sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.76, for a total transaction of C$232,552.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,209,271.44.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of March 28, 2019, it operated 1,225 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

