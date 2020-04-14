Dragon Option (DRAGON) Hits Market Cap of $4,846.80

Dragon Option (CURRENCY:DRAGON) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. In the last week, Dragon Option has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. Dragon Option has a market cap of $4,846.80 and approximately $6,245.00 worth of Dragon Option was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dragon Option token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including ABCC, Hoo, Bancor Network and BigONE.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014528 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.55 or 0.02763695 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00228164 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 51.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00053396 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00047553 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000704 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Dragon Option

Dragon Option’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,924,954 tokens. The official message board for Dragon Option is medium.com/@dragonoption . Dragon Option’s official website is dragonoption.io/about . Dragon Option’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dragon Option Token Trading

Dragon Option can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Hoo, ABCC and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Option directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Option should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragon Option using one of the exchanges listed above.

