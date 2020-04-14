Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas (CVE:EOG) Shares Down 2.9%

Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas Ltd (CVE:EOG)’s stock price was down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.34, approximately 136,573 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 156,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73.

Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas Company Profile (CVE:EOG)

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd., a development stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties. The company holds a working interest in the Orinduik block in the Suriname Guyana basin, the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana; a 25% working interest in the Cooper block covering 1,100 kilometers located in Namibia; and interests in four offshore petroleum licenses totaling approximately 25,000 square kilometers located in the Republic of Namibia.

See Also: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.