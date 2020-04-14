EDGE PERF/PAR VTG FPD 0.1 (LON:EDGI) Trading 17.4% Higher

EDGE PERF/PAR VTG FPD 0.1 (LON:EDGI)’s share price shot up 17.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 11.50 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 13.50 ($0.18), 1 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 7,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.50 ($0.15).

The stock has a market cap of $8.41 million and a P/E ratio of -1.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 13.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 12.94.

