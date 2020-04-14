ELA Coin (ELAC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.10 Million

ELA Coin (CURRENCY:ELAC) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 14th. One ELA Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex and DigiFinex. ELA Coin has a market capitalization of $4.10 million and approximately $612,451.00 worth of ELA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ELA Coin has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014486 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $191.04 or 0.02764381 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00228216 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00053517 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00047582 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000704 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000181 BTC.

ELA Coin Profile

ELA Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 647,370,731 tokens. ELA Coin’s official website is www.elamachain.io . ELA Coin’s official Twitter account is @elamachain . The official message board for ELA Coin is medium.com/@elamachain

ELA Coin Token Trading

ELA Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELA Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELA Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELA Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

