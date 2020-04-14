Electricite de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFF) Trading Up 12.8%

Electricite de France SA (OTCMKTS:ECIFF) shares were up 12.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.80 and last traded at $8.80, approximately 2,388 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 2,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.80.

Separately, Barclays raised Electricite de France from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Get Electricite de France alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.08.

Electricité de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of power and energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

See Also: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Electricite de France Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electricite de France and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.