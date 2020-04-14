ELEKTA AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Trading 3.3% Higher

ELEKTA AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) shares traded up 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.97 and last traded at $8.80, 12,861 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 8% from the average session volume of 14,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.52.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Pareto Securities cut ELEKTA AB/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut ELEKTA AB/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.71.

ELEKTA AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. ELEKTA AB/ADR had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $384.05 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ELEKTA AB/ADR will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

ELEKTA AB/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EKTAY)

Elekta AB (publ) provides equipment and software for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy systems under the Versa HD, Precise Treatment System, and Elekta Compact names; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

