ELEKTA AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Trading 3.3% Higher

ELEKTA AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) shares traded up 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.97 and last traded at $8.80, 12,861 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 8% from the average session volume of 14,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.52.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Pareto Securities cut ELEKTA AB/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut ELEKTA AB/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.71.
ELEKTA AB/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EKTAY)
Elekta AB (publ) provides equipment and software for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy systems under the Versa HD, Precise Treatment System, and Elekta Compact names; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.
