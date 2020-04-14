ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Analysts

ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2) has earned an average rating of “Sell” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €4.05 ($4.71).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZIL2 shares. Deutsche Bank set a €3.50 ($4.07) target price on ElringKlinger and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.20 ($3.72) target price on ElringKlinger and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.00 ($3.49) target price on ElringKlinger and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Independent Research set a €3.60 ($4.19) target price on ElringKlinger and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

ETR ZIL2 remained flat at $€4.88 ($5.67) on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,628. ElringKlinger has a 1-year low of €3.42 ($3.97) and a 1-year high of €9.58 ($11.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.04, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €4.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is €6.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.71.

ElringKlinger Company Profile

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks. The Original Equipment segment develops, manufactures, and sells lightweight components, thermal and acoustic shielding systems, cylinder-head and specialty gaskets, battery and fuel cell systems, and electric drive units.

