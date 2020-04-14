Empire Resources (ASX:ERL) Trading Down 100%

Empire Resources Limited (ASX:ERL)’s share price was down 100% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$0.01 ($0.01) and last traded at A$0.01 ($0.01), approximately 628,454 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 692,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$299,673.00 ($212,534.04).

The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00.

Empire Resources Company Profile (ASX:ERL)

Empire Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metal properties in Australia. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Yuinmery copper-gold project that is located near the town of Sandstone; and 60% interest in the Penny's Find gold project situated in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia.

