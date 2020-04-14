EnWave (CVE:ENW) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of EnWave Corp (CVE:ENW) were down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.79 and last traded at C$0.79, approximately 75,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 139,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ENW shares. Cormark decreased their price target on EnWave from C$2.10 to C$1.35 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on EnWave from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.86 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.50. The stock has a market cap of $87.78 million and a PE ratio of -24.69.

EnWave Corporation licenses, builds, and installs commercial-scale dehydration platforms for applications in the food, pharmaceutical, and industrial sectors to manufacturing companies in Canada. The company offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) dehydration platforms for food industry, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits and vegetables, cheese products, yogurt products, meat products, and snacks.

