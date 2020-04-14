Etablissementen Franz Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) Trading 6.9% Higher

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2020

Etablissementen Franz Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF)’s share price traded up 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $60.52 and last traded at $60.52, 172 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.60.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.64 and a 200 day moving average of $52.64.

Etablissementen Franz Colruyt Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CUYTF)

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, and food service activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates food retail store network that includes 239 Colruyt stores, 135 OKay stores, 27 Bio- Planet stores, and 3 Cru stores, as well as 43 Dreamland stores in Belgium and 2 in France.

