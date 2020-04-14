EverGreenCoin Price Up 14.9% This Week (EGC)

EverGreenCoin (CURRENCY:EGC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. During the last seven days, EverGreenCoin has traded 14.9% higher against the dollar. One EverGreenCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0142 or 0.00000206 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex and CoinExchange. EverGreenCoin has a market capitalization of $202,299.69 and $75.00 worth of EverGreenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.06 or 0.01059661 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00058320 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00034930 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00175488 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00239037 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007513 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00054120 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

EverGreenCoin Profile

EverGreenCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2015. EverGreenCoin’s total supply is 14,251,833 coins. The official website for EverGreenCoin is evergreencoin.org . EverGreenCoin’s official Twitter account is @EverGreenCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EverGreenCoin is /r/EverGreenCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling EverGreenCoin

EverGreenCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverGreenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EverGreenCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EverGreenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

