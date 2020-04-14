Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) Trading Down 8.8%

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG)’s stock price fell 8.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36, 1,082,655 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 44% from the average session volume of 1,940,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Several research firms recently commented on XOG. Wells Fargo & Co cut Extraction Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen lowered Extraction Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on Extraction Oil & Gas from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Extraction Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.48.

The firm has a market capitalization of $55.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average of $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The energy company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $285.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.63 million. Extraction Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 146.03%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Extraction Oil & Gas Inc will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,412,907 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 453,407 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 647,819 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 306,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,255,141 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,861,000 after acquiring an additional 391,797 shares during the last quarter.

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

