First Quantum Minerals Limited Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.00 (OTCMKTS:FQVLF)

First Quantum Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.004 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, May 7th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th.

Shares of FQVLF opened at $5.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -58.44 and a beta of 2.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.18.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on FQVLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised First Quantum Minerals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. CIBC lowered their price target on First Quantum Minerals from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank downgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. TD Securities downgraded First Quantum Minerals to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.07.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

