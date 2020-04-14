First Quantum Minerals Limited Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Limited (TSE:FM) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Thursday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th.

TSE:FM opened at C$7.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.61. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$4.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion and a PE ratio of -90.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.92.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.71 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FM. TD Securities cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “action list buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$16.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, CSFB reduced their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.98.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

