FLEETWOOD BK CO/SH CAP SH (OTCMKTS:FLEW) Shares Up 2.9%

FLEETWOOD BK CO/SH CAP SH (OTCMKTS:FLEW) shares shot up 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $70.00 and last traded at $70.00, 221 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 28% from the average session volume of 173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.36.

FLEETWOOD BK CO/SH CAP SH Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FLEW)

Fleetwood Bank Corporation operates as a holding company for the Fleetwood Bank that provides banking services to its customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and term certificate accounts.

