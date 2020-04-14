FRMO (OTCMKTS:FRMO) Trading 1.8% Higher

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2020

Shares of FRMO Corp. (OTCMKTS:FRMO) traded up 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.00 and last traded at $4.99, 8,150 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 10% from the average session volume of 9,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.14.

About FRMO (OTCMKTS:FRMO)

FRMO Corporation, through its 4.95% interest in Horizon Kinetics, LLC, operates as an investment advisory and independent research company. It provides in-depth analysis of information-poor, under-researched companies, and strategies to identify the complex situations primarily to institutional investors.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for FRMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit