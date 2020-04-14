FRMO (OTCMKTS:FRMO) Trading 1.8% Higher

Shares of FRMO Corp. (OTCMKTS:FRMO) traded up 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.00 and last traded at $4.99, 8,150 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 10% from the average session volume of 9,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.14.

About FRMO (OTCMKTS:FRMO)

FRMO Corporation, through its 4.95% interest in Horizon Kinetics, LLC, operates as an investment advisory and independent research company. It provides in-depth analysis of information-poor, under-researched companies, and strategies to identify the complex situations primarily to institutional investors.

