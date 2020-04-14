Gemphire Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GEMP) Shares Up 2%

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GEMP)’s stock price shot up 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.49 and last traded at $29.44, 6,803 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 116,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.86.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.01.

Gemphire Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GEMP)

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD/NASH). The company is developing gemcabene, a novel, once-daily, and oral therapy for dyslipidemia conditions where patients are unable to reach their lipid lowering goals, including patients already receiving maximally tolerated statin therapy.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Gemphire Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gemphire Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.