Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.92.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GDDY shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Godaddy from $88.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Godaddy in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Godaddy in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush upgraded Godaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Godaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Get Godaddy alerts:

In other Godaddy news, insider Nima Kelly sold 3,749 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total transaction of $206,045.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,777,389.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian Sharples sold 850 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $64,906.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,271.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 129,692 shares of company stock valued at $9,564,882. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Godaddy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in Godaddy by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Godaddy by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Godaddy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Godaddy by 1,035.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDDY stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,459,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,922. Godaddy has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $82.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Godaddy had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $780.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.03 million. Analysts expect that Godaddy will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

About Godaddy

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Godaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Godaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.