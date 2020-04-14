Hammer Fiber Optics (OTCMKTS:HMMR) Shares Up 20.6%

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:HMMR) shares rose 20.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21, approximately 18,310 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 53,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.30.

About Hammer Fiber Optics (OTCMKTS:HMMR)

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp., a telecommunications company, engages in investing in wireless technology. It focuses on the development of high-speed fixed wireless service for residential and small businesses using its wireless fiber platform, Hammer Wireless AIR, and over-the-top services, such as voice, SMS, and video collaboration services, as well as the construction of smart city networks and the provision of hosting services, including cloud and colocation.

