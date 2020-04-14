Hardwoods Distribution Inc (TSE:HDI) Plans $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Hardwoods Distribution Inc (TSE:HDI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 15th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th.

Shares of TSE:HDI opened at C$11.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.35. Hardwoods Distribution has a twelve month low of C$7.40 and a twelve month high of C$17.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$12.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.17. The company has a market cap of $197.81 million and a PE ratio of 8.28.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$287.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$288.10 million. Equities research analysts predict that Hardwoods Distribution will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cormark lowered their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$17.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. CIBC increased their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$22.50 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

About Hardwoods Distribution

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential and commercial construction sectors in Canada and the United States. The company offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, and solid surfaces.

