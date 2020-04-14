Harvest Minerals (LON:HMI) Trading Up 18.9%

Harvest Minerals Ltd (LON:HMI) shares were up 18.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.25 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.15 ($0.04), approximately 7,563,753 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 1,032% from the average daily volume of 668,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.65 ($0.03).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 million and a P/E ratio of -1.97.

About Harvest Minerals (LON:HMI)

Harvest Minerals Limited explores for and develops potash and phosphate projects in Brazil. It has four principal fertilizer projects, such as the Arapua Fertilizer project, the Sergi Potash project, the Capela Potash project, and the Mandacaru Phosphate project. The company was formerly known as Triumph Tin Limited and changed its name to Harvest Minerals Limited in December 2014.

