HelloGold Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (HGT)

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One HelloGold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, Gatecoin and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, HelloGold has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar. HelloGold has a total market cap of $140,602.07 and approximately $114.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014528 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.55 or 0.02763695 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00228164 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 51.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00053396 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00047553 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000704 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About HelloGold

HelloGold’s launch date was August 28th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 tokens. HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HelloGold’s official website is www.hellogold.org

Buying and Selling HelloGold

HelloGold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, COSS and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HelloGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HelloGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HelloGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

